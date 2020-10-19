HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Monday, October 19, 2020

Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris to visit Orlando and Jacksonville on Monday

Posted By on Mon, Oct 19, 2020 at 7:00 AM

Senator and Democratic vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris is resuming campaign travel this week. And the first stops on her itinerary? Orlando and Jacksonville on Monday.

Sen. Harris paused her in-person campaign activities from last Thursday-Sunday when two campaign staffers tested positive for COVID-19. Sen Harris tested negative subsequently.



Harris' revamped itinerary brings her to Florida just in time to kick off the first day of early voting in the state. Harris will speak at a "drive-in rally" in Orlando at 11:15 a.m. and then head up to Jacksonville for a late afternoon speech, according to News4Jax. Details about the exact locations have not been made available at the time of writing.

Early voting in Florida runs from Monday, Oct. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 1. Visit the Supervisor of Elections Office website to find early voting locations in Orange County.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

