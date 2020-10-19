Monday, October 19, 2020
Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris to visit Orlando and Jacksonville on Monday
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Oct 19, 2020 at 7:00 AM
Photo courtesy Kamala Harris/Facebook
Senator and Democratic vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris
is resuming campaign travel this week. And the first stops on her itinerary? Orlando and Jacksonville on Monday.
Sen. Harris paused her in-person campaign activities from last Thursday-Sunday when two campaign staffers tested positive for COVID-19. Sen Harris tested negative subsequently.
Harris' revamped itinerary brings her to Florida just in time to kick off the first day of early voting in the state. Harris will speak at a "drive-in rally
" in Orlando at 11:15 a.m. and then head up to Jacksonville for a late afternoon speech, according to News4Jax
. Details about the exact locations have not been made available at the time of writing.
Early voting in Florida runs from Monday, Oct. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 1. Visit the Supervisor of Elections Office website to find early voting locations
in Orange County.
