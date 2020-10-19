HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Monday, October 19, 2020

Local restaurants get the haunted spotlight during Monster Mash dining fundraiser

Posted By on Mon, Oct 19, 2020 at 5:00 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY DR. PHILLIPS HOUSE
  • Photo courtesy Dr. Phillips House
The Restaurant & Allied Partnership of Central Florida (RAPCF) is putting on an all-star fundraiser for local restaurants with a Halloween twist dubbed the Monster Mash, a 'Mask-For-Aid Ball.'

This 'Mask-For-Aid Ball' will be held (mostly) outdoors at the Dr. Phillips House, featuring 25 special dishes and drinks from local restaurants, along with music and live entertainment.



Participating restaurants include: Bites & Bubbles, Boteco Brazilian, Broken Spoon, Francesco's Ristorante, Island Fin Poke, Island Time, Live to Thrive 101, Maxine's on Shine, Millenia Catering, MX Taco, Old Jailhouse, Outpost Kitchen, Santiago's Bodega, Stefano's Trattoria, and Uncommon Catering.

Proceeds from ticket sales and an online auction will go directly back to participating restaurants.

Safety guidelines will be in place for the evening, including mandatory masks for all attendees, limited capacity and enhanced sanitation/cleaning.

The Monster Mash happens on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. Ticket information can be found on this page. General admission is $125 and VIP is $250 per person. The event is expected to sell out.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

