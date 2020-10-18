HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, October 18, 2020

The Gist

AMC will now allow you to rent your own private theater to catch a film

Posted By on Sun, Oct 18, 2020 at 10:05 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY AMC/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy AMC/Facebook
AMC may have partially reopened their theaters back in mid-August, but that alone hasn't been enough to get the cinema chain back to financial status quo. Over the weekend, though, the company announced a new option for you, the hesitant moviegoer, to rent your own private screen for as low as $99.

At a base rate of $99 before tax – and above, depending on movie to be screened, location of theater, food/drink options – you and up to 19 of your closest friends can hold your own private screening event at participating AMC locations.



Orlandoans can take advantage fo this promotion at AMC Altamonte Mall 18, West Oaks 14 in Ocoee, Disney Springs 24 Dine-In.

Some of the cinematic fare on offer for these screenings at the time of writing includes The Conjuring, Conjuring 2, Hocus Pocus, Jurassic Park, Monsters Inc., The Nightmare Before Christmas, Shrek, and The War With Grandpa (which improbably features Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Christopher Walken).

Head to this page for more information on the promotion.

(Also a tip of the hat to Jacksonville's independent Sun Ray Cinema, who started a program like this – with wayyyy more movie choices – back in June.)


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis tells Florida elections officials ballot drop boxes must be guarded, in 'pathetic' last-minute attempt to slow early votes Read More

  2. At Florida rally, Trump makes vaccine promises that are unlikely to actually happen Read More

  3. Baby Trump can't get enough of Tampa: The return of Don Jr. Read More

  4. Florida Democrats have a 400,000-ballot lead right now, but 2020 is 'uncharted territory' Read More

  5. Florida's coronavirus numbers on Sunday – and the human toll behind these numbers we are all getting too used to seeing Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 14, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation