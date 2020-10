AMC will now allow you to rent your own private theater to catch a film

click image Photo courtesy AMC/Facebook

AMC may have partially reopened their theaters back in mid-August , but that alone hasn't been enough to get the cinema chain back to financial status quo. Over the weekend, though, the company announced a new option for you, the hesitant moviegoer, to rent your own private screen for as low as $99.At a base rate of $99 before tax – and above, depending on movie to be screened, location of theater, food/drink options – you and up to 19 of your closest friends can hold your own private screening event at participating AMC locations.Orlandoans can take advantage fo this promotion at AMC Altamonte Mall 18, West Oaks 14 in Ocoee, Disney Springs 24 Dine-In.Some of the cinematic fare on offer for these screenings at the time of writing includes, and(which improbably features Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Christopher Walken). Head to this page for more information on the promotion.Also a tip of the hat to Jacksonville's independent Sun Ray Cinema, who started a program like this – with wayyyy more movie choices – back in June.)