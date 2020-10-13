Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center to screen 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' right before Halloween
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Oct 13, 2020 at 11:21 AM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Rocky Horror/Facebook
The Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
in Sanford is getting into the spirit of the Halloween season with a Devil's Night screening of cult horror-musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show
.
Rocky
– a campy, glammy midnight-movie staple since the 1970s – will be screened one night only, with plenty of added fanfare like cocktails and "cult movie prop bags" for sale.
The screening will be interactive
, but the organizers ask that you do not bring outside props – use the goodie bags instead.
Reel Fun Films presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show
at the Wayne Densch on Friday, Oct. 30, at 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
