Friday, October 9, 2020

The Heard

Winter Park's Central Park will be the scene of Bach Festival Orchestra's movie music concerts

Posted By on Fri, Oct 9, 2020 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge BFS artistic director and conductor Dr. John V. Sinclair - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BACH FESTIVAL SOCIETY
  • photo courtesy of the Bach Festival Society
  • BFS artistic director and conductor Dr. John V. Sinclair
Tickets go on sale today for "Bach off the Avenue: Silver Screen Symphonic Classics." The Bach Festival Orchestra, led by Dr. John Sinclair, will perform a 75-minute program of some of the best-known film scores of the 20th century, including Star Wars, The Wizard of Oz, the Harry Potter movies and more.

Extremely savvy film-score fans will note that this concert dovetails nicely with the "Music From the Movies" radio show that's been airing on the Rollins College station, WPRK, for more roughly 25 years (it hits the radio waves at 2 p.m. every Sunday). In all, if the weather stays nice, a very pleasant afternoon for one and all.



click to enlarge A Central Park afternoon concert back in the before time. Plan to sit farther apart this year. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CITY OF WINTER PARK
  • photo courtesy of the City of Winter Park
  • A Central Park afternoon concert back in the before time. Plan to sit farther apart this year.

Reserve tables for two or four here for the concerts, which take place on Sunday, Oct. 25, in the Central Park West Meadow, in Winter Park. There's an option to add drinks, including beer and wine, and a cheese and fruit platter to the table reservations. How civilized. (But please bring a mask along.)



Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Every little bit helps.

