Winter Park's Central Park will be the scene of Bach Festival Orchestra's movie music concerts

click to enlarge photo courtesy of the Bach Festival Society

BFS artistic director and conductor Dr. John V. Sinclair

click to enlarge photo courtesy of the City of Winter Park

A Central Park afternoon concert back in the before time. Plan to sit farther apart this year.

Tickets go on sale today for "Bach off the Avenue: Silver Screen Symphonic Classics." The Bach Festival Orchestra, led by Dr. John Sinclair, will perform a 75-minute program of some of the best-known film scores of the 20th century, including, themovies and more.Extremely savvy film-score fans will note that this concert dovetails nicely with the "Music From the Movies" radio show that's been airing on the Rollins College station, WPRK, for more roughly 25 years (it hits the radio waves at 2 p.m. every Sunday). In all, if the weather stays nice, a very pleasant afternoon for one and all.Reserve tables for two or four here for the concerts, which take place on Sunday, Oct. 25, in the Central Park West Meadow, in Winter Park. There's an option to add drinks, including beer and wine, and a cheese and fruit platter to the table reservations. How civilized. (But please bring a mask along.)