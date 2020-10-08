Ravenous Pig to celebrate 13th anniversary by unveiling new beer garden this week

View this post on Instagram

Happy Anniversary to us! We are so thankful for your support over the last 13 years, especially this year. Since throwing a big party won’t work in these times, join us in celebrating a new chapter in the Ravenous Pig story by opening our long awaited beer garden! Join us for a pint in our family and dog friendly socially distanced outdoor space. We still have some finishing touches to come like our custom built mobile kitchen, but we will temporarily serve food out of our restaurant kitchen. We hope you’ll come check it out this weekend, we’ll be open at 4pm today and tomorrow and at noon on Saturday. 🍻