Thursday, October 8, 2020

Ravenous Pig to celebrate 13th anniversary by unveiling new beer garden this week

Posted By on Thu, Oct 8, 2020 at 6:10 PM

Winter Park eatery the Ravenous Pig will be celebrating their 13th anniversary not with a blowout bash, but with the more low-key  - but still anticipated - debut of their brand-new outdoor beer garden.

The planned mobile kitchen isn't quite ready yet, but the folks behind the Pig are clearly ready to soft-open their "family- and dog-friendly socially distanced" outdoors spot to the public.

Ravenous Pig will be open for dinner tonight and Friday and all day on Saturday


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

