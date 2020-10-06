Lime offers free scooter rides to Orlando polling locations on Election Day

California-based transportation company Lime announced today it will provide free e-scooter rides on Election Day (Nov. 3!) to reduce barriers to voting.
App users can use the promotional code LIMETOPOLLS2020 to gain access to two free rides up to 30 minutes long. This is the company’s second election offering free rides after doing so for midterm elections in 2018.
“Healthcare, climate change and the future of so many cities we serve are on the ballot in 2020,” said Lime CEO Wayne Ting in a press release. “At Lime, we’re focused on doing all we can to register voters, ease access to polls, and encourage our riders to vote.”
Through this initiative Lime hopes to provide an option for voters who don't have access to a car and have concerns around rideshare cost or the safety of public transit during the pandemic. The company has also joined forces with both Power the Polls to encourage riders to become poll workers, and electionday.org to provide employees with time to cast their vote on or before Nov. 3.To find your polling place for this year’s election day – whether there are Lime scooters in your neighborhood or not – visit ocfelections.com, voteseminole.org or voteosceola.com.
