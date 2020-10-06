HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Bloggytown

Lime offers free scooter rides to Orlando polling locations on Election Day

Posted By on Tue, Oct 6, 2020 at 3:50 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MAYA JAMES
  • Photo by Maya James

California-based transportation company Lime announced today it will provide free e-scooter rides on Election Day (Nov. 3!) to reduce barriers to voting.

App users can use the promotional code LIMETOPOLLS2020 to gain access to two free rides up to 30 minutes long. This is the company’s second election offering free rides after doing so for midterm elections in 2018.

“Healthcare, climate change and the future of so many cities we serve are on the ballot in 2020,” said Lime CEO Wayne Ting in a press release. “At Lime, we’re focused on doing all we can to register voters, ease access to polls, and encourage our riders to vote.”

Through this initiative Lime hopes to provide an option for voters who don't have access to a car and have concerns around rideshare cost or the safety of public transit during the pandemic. The company has also joined forces with both Power the Polls to encourage riders to become poll workers, and electionday.org to provide employees with time to cast their vote on or before Nov. 3.

To find your polling place for this year’s election day – whether there are Lime scooters in your neighborhood or not – visit ocfelections.com, voteseminole.org or voteosceola.com.

And by the way: Can you believe it was January 2020 when Lime scooters appeared in Orlando? It seems like another century.

This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Meats is moving to Winter Park Read More

  2. Universal announces search for developer to create affordable housing community in Orlando Read More

  3. Thousands of Central Florida theme park employees are suddenly out of work. Here's a list of resources to help Read More

  4. Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando to host annual Thanksgiving Day buffet, because everything is fine and normal Read More

  5. Florida Supreme Court to take unusual second look at 2016 medical marijuana amendment Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation