Tame Impala announces rescheduled Orlando show in October 2021

click image Photo courtesy Tame Impala/Facebook

Rockers Tame Impala have announced rescheduled dates for a summer 2020 tour that was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. And the band seems fairly confident that they'll be able to pick up where they left off, starting summer 2021.In good news for Orlando fans, Tame Impala's Amway Center show survived the date shuffle and, vaccine orwilling, they'll be playing Orlando in October of next year.The tour will kick off in Mexico City on July 22, 2021, then weave through the U.S. before wrapping up in Florida with an Orlando date (Oct. 17, 2021) and a Miami closer (Oct. 18, 2021).Impala leader Kevin Parker has kept busy the last few months, collaborating with the Streets and the Weeknd, and enlisting all-star remixers like Blood Orange and Four Tet for his own tracks. But the road beckons, and the band still needs to tour behind this year's albumTame Impala play the Amway Center on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Tickets for the postponed 2020 show will still be honored. Tickets for the 2021 show can also be purchased here . Perfume Genius opens the show.