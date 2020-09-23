HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Gatorland brings back 'Gators, Ghosts and Goblins' all-ages Halloween event in October

Posted By on Wed, Sep 23, 2020 at 11:44 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY GATORLAND
  • Photo courtesy Gatorland
Gatorland has announced the return of its all-ages Halloween event 'Gators, Ghosts and Goblins' in October.

The (kinda) scary daytime shindig – included with regular park admission – encourages park visitors to come in costume ("nothing scary or gory, please") and promises costumed character meet and greets, a trick or treat trail, a spooky train ride, and Frank and Stein’s Octoberfest, complete an “undead” polka band. (We predict a polka-fied "Monster Mash" on the hour.)



And of course here will also appearances from cryptozoological legend and park health ambassador the Social Distancing Skunk Ape.

Face masks are required and updated park safety procedures are in effect.

“We are beyond excited to give our guests a way to celebrate Halloween safely,” said Gatorland CEO Mark McHugh in a press statement.

Gators, Ghosts and Goblins goes down on weekends from Oct. 10-Nov. 1. More information on park hours and ticketing can be found here.



Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Related Locations

  • Gatorland

    • 14501 S. Orange Blossom Trail South
    • phone (855) 549-6

