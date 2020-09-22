HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Bloggytown

Orlando's Stonewall Jackson Middle School looks set to receive a new name on Tuesday night

Posted By on Tue, Sep 22, 2020 at 4:24 PM

click to enlarge Stonewall Jackson Middle School - SCREEN GRAB COURTESY GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screen grab courtesy Google Maps
  • Stonewall Jackson Middle School
Orlando's Stonewall Jackson Middle School looks set to receive a new name on Tuesday evening, an overdue change several years in the making.

The school, currently named after Confederate general Thomas Jonathan "Stonewall" Jackson, will get a new, better moniker from a pool of three names under consideration: Diversity Middle School, Roberto Clemente Middle School or Seminole Creek Middle School.



These names were drawn from feedback and surveys of community members and stakeholders, faculty at the school, as well as an essay contest amongst Jackson students.

During Tuesday afternoon's Orange County School Board meeting, according to their online agenda, the Board will consider and vote on which of these three names gets the nod. The meeting can be viewed live at 5:30 p.m. or as an archived video at their YouTube channel here.

In 2017, the Orange County School Board voted 7-1 to change the name of Robert E. Lee Middle School to College Park Middle School, setting recent precedent for Tuesday's vote.

Stonewall Jackson Middle is currently the only public school in Orange County named after a Confederate soldier. Hopefully, that lone holdout will be gone come Wednesday morning.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's Leu Gardens will immerse visitors in a million lights at 'Dazzling Nights' holiday event Read More

  2. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried lashes out on eve of awaited cabinet meeting Read More

  3. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio supports vote on Ginsburg replacement to Supreme Court Read More

  4. Biden's support among Hispanic Florida voters could be stronger, and community leaders are calling for action Read More

  5. Florida-based Carnival, losing more than $17,000 a minute, offloads 18 ships in effort to stay afloat Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation