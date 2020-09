Orlando's Stonewall Jackson Middle School looks set to receive a new name on Tuesday night

click to enlarge Screen grab courtesy Google Maps

Stonewall Jackson Middle School

Orlando's Stonewall Jackson Middle School looks set to receive a new name on Tuesday evening, an overdue change several years in the making The school, currently named after Confederate general Thomas Jonathan "Stonewall" Jackson, will get a new, better moniker from a pool of three names under consideration: Diversity Middle School, Roberto Clemente Middle School or Seminole Creek Middle School.These names were drawn from feedback and surveys of community members and stakeholders, faculty at the school, as well as an essay contest amongst Jackson students.During Tuesday afternoon's Orange County School Board meeting, according to their online agenda , the Board will consider and vote on which of these three names gets the nod. The meeting can be viewed live at 5:30 p.m. or as an archived video at their YouTube channel here In 2017, the Orange County School Board voted 7-1 to change the name of Robert E. Lee Middle School to College Park Middle School, setting recent precedent for Tuesday's vote.Stonewall Jackson Middle is currently the only public school in Orange County named after a Confederate soldier. Hopefully, that lone holdout will be gone come Wednesday morning.