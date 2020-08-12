HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

The Gist

Creative City Project presents immersive theater experience 'Bright Young Things' in Downtown Orlando this October

Posted By on Wed, Aug 12, 2020 at 11:42 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY CREATIVE CITY PROJECT
  • Photo courtesy Creative City Project
Continuing to adapt to the twin necessities of social and physical distancing in a pandemic and experiencing art in-person, the Creative City Project has unveiled their newest production, Bright Young Things, set for a run in October.

Bright Young Things is an immersive, outdoor theatrical experience from writer/director Donald Rupe and creative director Cole NeSmith. Set in the 1920s, the audience will follow a group of actors ("young bohemians") on a jaunt through the actual streets of Downtown Orlando as the story unfolds around them.



A small cast of eight actors will present intersecting storylines set in an alternate reality where Prohibition was never repealed (the timing of this is both fortuitous and beyond irony) and Roaring ’20s aesthetics mix with up-to-date technology. There will be effects and lighting employed throughout the journey.

Enhanced safety measure will be in place, with the audience having to wear masks and keeping distanced from performers, and the great majority of the performance is happening outdoors.

This production continues Creative City Project's adaptation to the difficult realities of staging performances amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in July, Creative City head Cole NeSmith teamed with Timucua Arts Foundation's Chris Belt to present Re:Charge, a (very) socially distanced evening of ambient music – with each attendee assigned an 8-foot square space of the floor – in Harriett's Orlando Ballet Center that went off without a hitch and with very good audience turnout.

Bright Young Things runs from Oct. 2 to Oct. 24. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal and Disney roll out deep Florida Resident ticket discounts that leave Annual Passholders in the dust Read More

  2. Orlando bars Mathers Social Gathering, Shots and Joysticks get liquor licenses suspended Read More

  3. For the 4th month in a row, absolutely no one donated to Florida Gov. DeSantis' reelection PAC Read More

  4. The theme parks may have reopened, but it might not be enough to save Orlando's economy Read More

  5. Joe Biden selects Sen. Kamala Harris for VP over Orlando Rep. Val Demings Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 5, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation