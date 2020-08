Creative City Project presents immersive theater experience 'Bright Young Things' in Downtown Orlando this October

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Creative City Project

Continuing to adapt to the twin necessities of social and physical distancing in a pandemic and experiencing art in-person, the Creative City Project has unveiled their newest production,, set for a run in October.is an immersive, outdoor theatrical experience from writer/director Donald Rupe and creative director Cole NeSmith. Set in the 1920s, the audience will follow a group of actors ("young bohemians") on a jaunt through the actual streets of Downtown Orlando as the story unfolds around them.A small cast of eight actors will present intersecting storylines set in an alternate reality where Prohibition was never repealed (the timing of this is both fortuitous and beyond irony) and Roaring ’20s aesthetics mix with up-to-date technology. There will be effects and lighting employed throughout the journey.Enhanced safety measure will be in place, with the audience having to wear masks and keeping distanced from performers, and the great majority of the performance is happening outdoors.This production continues Creative City Project's adaptation to the difficult realities of staging performances amid the coronavirus pandemic.Back in July, Creative City head Cole NeSmith teamed with Timucua Arts Foundation's Chris Belt to present Re:Charge , a (very) socially distanced evening of ambient music – with each attendee assigned an 8-foot square space of the floor – in Harriett's Orlando Ballet Center that went off without a hitch and with very good audience turnout.runs from Oct. 2 to Oct. 24. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here