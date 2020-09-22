Orlando Taco Week starts Wednesday with $5 taco specials across the city

Orlando Taco Week starts tomorrow, Sept. 23, and runs all the way through Oct. 7 – that's right, it's a 14-day week! (Just to add to this year's temporal weirdness.) As always, Taco Week features $5 taco deals at restaurants across the city, but this year, in addition to the $5 specials, chefs are encouraged to add creative and delicious tacos to the specials at whatever price point the restaurants choose.
Taco Week will offer takeout options this year, due to COVID, for a $5 surcharge that helps cover the cost of takeout supplies, and compensates for the lack of upsell opportunity that restaurants depend on to make these discount promotions work for them. (All revenues, whether dine-in or takeout, go exclusively to the restaurants.)
Any restaurants interested in participating should go here. For more information on Bite30, go to orlandotacoweek.com and follow Orlando Weekly on Facebook and Instagram.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.