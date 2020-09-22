Orlando Taco Week starts Wednesday with $5 taco specials across the city

click to enlarge Orlando Meats on Instagram

Orlando Meats' Bird Revelation taco: hot chicken, corn chimichurri and Duke's mayo on a corn tortilla, $5.

Orlando Taco Week starts tomorrow, Sept. 23, and runs all the way through Oct. 7 – that's right, it's a 14-day week! (Just to add to this year's temporal weirdness.) As always, Taco Week features $5 taco deals at restaurants across the city, but this year, in addition to the $5 specials, chefs are encouraged to add creative and delicious tacos to the specials at whatever price point the restaurants choose.

This year's restaurants range from Mexican to American to barbecue and more. (Peruse the list of restaurants & menus at orlandotacoweek.com .) The taco specials may surprise you – like Agave Azul Windermere's lobster tail taco; or the New Standard's Tortilla Pie, a layered concoction of chicken mole verde with cotija and oaxaca cheese; or Orlando Meats' "Bird Revelation," with hot chicken, corn chimichurri and Duke's mayo.And there are also special Taco Week cocktails to be found at select restaurants, like El Jefe's watermelon agua fresca with Tito's vodka and champagne, or American social's Fifth & Lavender cocktail: Tito's vodka with lemon, lavender and lychee. Plus, of course, plenty of Corona at participating spots (no, the beer).And will there be birria ? Oh yes. So

Taco Week will offer takeout options this year, due to COVID, for a $5 surcharge that helps cover the cost of takeout supplies, and compensates for the lack of upsell opportunity that restaurants depend on to make these discount promotions work for them. (All revenues, whether dine-in or takeout, go exclusively to the restaurants.)

Any restaurants interested in participating should go here. For more information on Bite30, go to orlandotacoweek.com and follow Orlando Weekly on Facebook and Instagram.