'John Lewis: Good Trouble' coming to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

click to enlarge image via Wall Street Journal

Former U.S. Representative and civil rights activist John Lewis passed away this year on July 17, and although he is gone, he is not forgotten.His legacy continues to live on. Lewis has invested over 60 years of his life to fearlessly fight for racial equality and the effects of his efforts still help the black community today. John Lewis: Good Trouble will recount Lewis’ life story, all the way from him from being patronized on the Freedom Ride as a young man to becoming an elected official honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. It’s the troubles he had to face for the greater good of the Black community, and for America as a whole.In celebration of Lewis’ life, Dr. Phillips Cente r for the Performing Arts is allowing the viewing of a documentary titled John Lewis: Good Trouble that includes a live Zoom discussion panel from now until September 30th for just $12.Five of those dollars will be donated to Dr. Phillips Center, so they continue to enrich and impact the lives of others through the arts. Check out the details on their website