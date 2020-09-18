HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Friday, September 18, 2020

The Heard

Sister Hazel to play October drive-in concert at Central Florida Fairgrounds

Posted By on Fri, Sep 18, 2020 at 3:46 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY SISTER HAZEL
  • Photo courtesy Sister Hazel
Sister Hazel are getting a piece of the drive-in entertainment action locally with Friday's announcement of an Orlando show at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 24.

That’s when the Gainesville 1990s rock favorite is taking over a good chunk of the Fairgrounds, located at 4603 W. Colonial Drive, for what amounts to the first Orlando drive-in concert from a national touring act.



Tickets will be sold on a per-vehicle basis, and vehicles will be placed in their spots starting at 6 p.m. on a first come, first served basis by a parking attendant. A ticket ($149-$169) covers the first four people in a car, but there can be up to six people per vehicle (additional pre-paid fees of $25 each apply for the fifth and sixth bodies).

There’s no moving the car once the vehicle has been placed. An event map shows seven rows of VIP parking spaces and 10 rows of GA parking for the event.

Food trucks will be on site, and masks must be worn when using the restrooms or concession areas. There is no walking around or visiting other cars allowed. Coolers are allowed, but grills and tents are not.

Tickets for Sister Hazel’s drive-in concert at the Fairgrounds on Oct. 24 are on sale for $149-$169 via EventLive.



This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

