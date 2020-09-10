HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 10, 2020

The Gist

Osceola County's Wild Florida announces massive expansion, more than doubling in size

Posted By on Thu, Sep 10, 2020 at 9:31 AM

click image IMAGE VIA PRNEWSFOTO/WILD FLORIDA
  • Image via PRNewsfoto/Wild Florida
As screens takeover evermore aspects of our daily lives, Wild Florida has found success by offering an alternative. The Osceola County nature attraction is only ten years old this year. Still, it has already gained a reputation of being one of the region’s best offerings. Now the 85-acre attraction has announced its most significant expansion to date, less than a year after an addition which, at the time, held that very same title.

Built out of the bones of an old fish camp on the shores of Lake Cypress, Wild Florida began as a simple airboat attraction based in Kenansville. Within a few years, a small 14-acre gator park was added. Since then, the gator park, a misnomer of a name today, has expanded to include animals from around the world, live shows, and a boardwalk through a nearby swamp. The original fish camp is now home to a large gift shop that’s currently being expanded and a small counter-service restaurant where the park’s signature "Swamp Slushy" is served in mason jar-like mugs.
click to enlarge Hawk Swamp along Wild Florida's Gator Park boardwalk - IMAGE VIA KEN STOREY
  • Image via Ken Storey
  • Hawk Swamp along Wild Florida's Gator Park boardwalk

The attraction saw its largest expansion to date open in December when a $2.5-million drive-thru safari experience was added. The 85-acre safari attraction allows visitors to see zebras, scimitar oryx, wildebeests, Asian antelope, Watusi cattle, American bison, and other animals along a mostly cageless 2-mile path.



Along with the drive-thru safari, the expansion also includes a giraffe feeding attraction and a second gift ship. Many of the animals on the safari and in the gator park are rehomed or rescued animals unable to be released into the wild. Compared to other animal attractions in the state, Wild Florida’s animal habitats are surprisingly large and well maintained.

In the middle of the Safari Park is a large gator pond where nuisance gators that would otherwise be euthanized now call home.

Since reopening in early summer, the drive-thru safari has proven to be a hit with the attraction hitting capacity nearly every weekend since early June.

Now Wild Florida has purchased an additional 185-acres with plans to expand their offerings while rehoming additional rescued and relocated animals.

“This beautiful property will be an incredible experience for our guests,” says Ranier Munns, co-owner of Wild Florida. “Florida summers can be brutally hot. Our vision has been to create an easier way to explore the beauty of natural Florida and learn about wildlife around the world from your air-conditioned car.”

Specifics on what the expansion will entail have yet to be shared, but previously co-owner Sam Haught had indicated that they were looking into potentially adding a zipline. In speaking about the previous expansion, co-owned Daniel Munns explained, "We are always trying to think of bigger and better things for our guests at Wild Florida.”
click to enlarge Wild Florida's Safari Park - IMAGE VIA KEN STOREY
  • Image via Ken Storey
  • Wild Florida's Safari Park

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney and Universal both hit capacity over the Labor Day weekend, but big holiday events still got the axe Read More

  2. SeaWorld's latest round of layoffs fuel rumors and talks of unionizing Read More

  3. Smoking is tops for Florida's medical marijuana patients Read More

  4. Orlando Congresswoman Val Demings introduces bill to allow LGBTQ+ people to donate blood Read More

  5. International cruises start sailing again, but not quite yet for Floridians, or any Americans Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation