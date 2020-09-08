Disney and Universal both hit capacity over the Labor Day weekend, but big holiday events still got the axe

click image
Photo courtesy Walt Disney World/Facebook
News coming out of the major Orlando theme parks following the Labor Day holiday highlights the wildly vacillating fortunes of the parks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
First the good news – well, depending on how you feel about crowd situations – both Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando hit capacity this weekend. This is the first time both parks have simultaneously reached (limited) capacity since reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On both Saturday and Sunday over the long weekend, all parks at both resorts hit their respective modified attendance caps, according to ClickOrlando
It's too early to draw to tell whether this is the beginning of a sustained comeback of crowds to theme parks or just a one-off holiday bump. Though Gov. DeSantis is eager for theme parks to start upping capacity limits
sooner than later.
Some more news from Walt Disney World on Tuesday demonstrates that things are far from back to normal in the land of the Mouse – wishing upon stars or not – with the cancellation of both Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom and Epcot's Candlelight Processional.
The two popular events are mainstays of the holiday season at Walt Disney World, drawing big crowds, but both are shelved this year. In their place, Walt Disney World is trying out a number of new holiday-themed ideas.
From Nov. 6-Dec. 30,
park attendees can "enjoy festive décor, themed merchandise, seasonal food & beverage offerings and entertainment all across Walt Disney World Resort."
Socially distanced-style holiday entertainment will happen at all the Disney parks, with "festive flotillas" at Animal Kingdom, "holiday promenades" at EPCOT and "merry motorcades" at Hollywood Studios. Additionally Santa Claus, gingerbread men and Toy Soldiers will be making appearances throughout the season. Epcot's International Festival of the Holidays will be back in late November, but very scaled-down.
For a full run-down of what Walt Disney World has planned, click here
