Enjoy fishing from a boat in Florida on 'License-Free Saltwater Fishing Day'

Today, the first Saturday of September, is a License-Free Saltwater Fishing Day in Florida.



It’s one of the eight license-free fishing days offered by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.Florida, of course, isn’t just known for being the Sunshine State. It's actually the "Fishing Capital of the World" because of the many lakes, rivers and ocean waters available to Floridians for fishing.Usually, hauling in a big one off the coast would cost you. It may not be an arm and a leg, but paying $301.50 for a l ifetime Saltwater or Freshwater Fishing License isn't financially feasible for everyone.Anyone today, from little kids to avid fishers, can enjoy the catch without the license. If you want to save even more this Saturday, forget the typical bait from the tackle shop and purchase some Publix fried chicken for fishing