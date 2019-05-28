Floridians can enjoy license-free fishing weekends in June

click to enlarge
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is offering unlicensed anglers the chance to cast a line as part of National Fishing and Boating Week during the first two weekends of June.
Those interested in trying out freshwater fishing for the first time, or just for the first time in the state, have the opportunity to test the waters on the weekend of June 1 and 2 without obtaining an official license.
The following weekend, June 8 and 9, access to saltwater fishing will be granted to unlicensed fishermen and women, as well.
All restrictions on bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions still apply on these days, so those taking part should read up on the rules for freshwater
and saltwater
fishing before packing their tackle box.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers a total of eight unlicensed fishing days per year.
For state residents interested in fishing Florida waters year-round, Resident Annual licenses are available for $17 and can be purchased online at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com
or in person at a license agent, a tax collector's office, or by calling 888-347-4356.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.