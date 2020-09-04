HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 4, 2020

Bloggytown

DeSantis urges Florida football fans to get in the stands

Posted By on Fri, Sep 4, 2020 at 3:46 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA THE FLORIDA CHANNEL
  • Screenshot via the Florida Channel
A day after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they would play their first two games in Raymond James Stadium without spectators, Gov. Ron DeSantis urged the team to allow fans to attend.

“If the Bucs had fans, I would try to go to the first home game. I would,” DeSantis said during a Thursday roundtable in St. Petersburg about bars and breweries. “I am not going to go if other fans are not allowed.”



DeSantis, who has repeatedly expressed excitement for the football team he grew up supporting and its off-season signing of quarterback Tom Brady, said the reopening of the Raymond James Stadium to fans is important for the Tampa Bay community.

DeSantis noted that the stadium is scheduled to host Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, 2021. “Having some fans there (now), I think would be a good first step,” DeSantis said Wednesday.
"If the Bucs had fans, I would try to go to the first home game. I would." tweet this
“It's not where we need to be, but it doesn't mean you can't get there. But I want to think a lot of fans here want to be at the games.” The Buccaneers on Wednesday announced they will play their first two home games without fans. “It is not yet time to reopen the gates,” the team said on its website.

The Buccaneers are hosting the Carolina Panthers on September 20 and the Los Angeles Chargers on October 4.

“The Buccaneers hope those will be their only two games with empty stands, and that current COVID-19 pandemic trends will allow their fans to get their first up-close look at Tom Brady and the 2020 squad when they host the Green Bay Packers on October 18,” the team stated in Wednesday’s announcement.

DeSantis has given professional sports wide leeway to operate in Florida throughout the pandemic. Last week, DeSantis went to Miami Gardens to show support for plans to allow 13,000 fans —- about 20 percent of capacity —- at Hard Rock Stadium later this month.

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team will play at Hard Rock on Sept. 10 and the Miami Dolphins open their football season at the stadium 10 days later. In Wednesday’s announcement, the Buccaneers noted they are among 25 NFL organizations that will start the season without fans in the stands.

“The team came to this decision after working closely for several months with local and NFL officials to chart the safest and most responsible course for returning to games with fans in attendance,” the team’s statement said. “The decision is ultimately a disappointing one, as the Buccaneers deeply want to play in front of their passionate fanbase, but one that adheres to public health guidelines and keeps safety as the top priority.”


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Video footage released of hunt for man camping at abandoned Disney theme park Read More

  2. DeSantis says Florida will 'get to yes' on bars Read More

  3. Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream unveils September flavors Midnight Crunch and Reverse Ore-Dough Read More

  4. SeaWorld Orlando launches program to offer Florida teachers free admission for a year Read More

  5. Florida bars cook up ways to reopen Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 2, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation