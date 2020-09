Blue Bamboo debuts new weekly online music show 'First Takes' on Saturday

click to enlarge Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly

Back in March, Winter Park’swas one of the area’s first music venues to begin adapting to the new pandemic reality by becoming a soundstage forTheir maiden foray into that realm, starringandturned out to be the last concert I would see in person this year. Here’s what it was like.On Saturday, the hardworking minds at Blue Bamboo will unveil their next phase of streaming content. Hosted by local performer-educatornew weekly music seriesdebuts this Saturday at 8 p.m. through Blue Bamboo’s website with aWe’ve sneak-peeked it and it’s a well-produced show that’s aninside the walls of Blue Bamboo where the performance magic happens. The launch episode ofis a nicely edited mix of live recordings and artist interviews that balances the virtues of both a live concert and a TV show.The debut features appearances byandSubsequent episodes will mostly focus on a single artist, though, and dive deeper into their work.And the beat goes on …