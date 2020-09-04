HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Friday, September 4, 2020

The Heard

Blue Bamboo debuts new weekly online music show 'First Takes' on Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Sep 4, 2020 at 5:34 PM

Back in March, Winter Park’s Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts was one of the area’s first music venues to begin adapting to the new pandemic reality by becoming a soundstage for remote live performances.

Their maiden foray into that realm, starring Terri Binion and Beth McKee, turned out to be the last concert I would see in person this year. Here’s what it was like.



On Saturday, the hardworking minds at Blue Bamboo will  unveil their next phase of streaming content. Hosted by local performer-educator Michelle Mailhot, new weekly music series First Takes debuts this Saturday at 8 p.m. through Blue Bamboo’s website with a free opening episode.

We’ve sneak-peeked it and it’s a well-produced show that’s an ushered, artist-focused look inside the walls of Blue Bamboo where the performance magic happens. The launch episode of First Takes is a nicely edited mix of live recordings and artist interviews that balances the virtues of both a live concert and a TV show.

The debut features appearances by Jeff Rupert Quartet, Don Soledad, Beth McKee, Brad Gant & Tina Hunting-Gant, Nate Najar & Daniela Soledad, Per Danielsson, Orlando Jazz Orchestra, Cortez & Koelble and Heather Thorn & Vivacity.

Subsequent episodes will mostly focus on a single artist, though, and dive deeper into their work.

