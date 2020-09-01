HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

The Gist

Video footage released of hunt for man camping at abandoned Disney theme park

Posted By on Tue, Sep 1, 2020 at 11:31 AM


The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released bodycam footage of an April search for a man who was camping out at the abandoned Disney theme park Discovery Island (formerly Treasure Island).

In late April, Richard McGuire seemingly decided he was going to live his best quarantine life, taking a boat to the abandoned Discovery Island on Disney property to camp out for a week.



But his paradise was lost after only a couple of days when he was apprehended by Orange County Police and charged with trespassing. He claimed he didn't know he was trespassing on Disney property.

The video chronicles around a dozen deputies searching the deserted island for McGuire, – on foot, on boat – and takes on an almost surreal quality.

Indeed, check out the cop who asks at the 4:30 mark, after entering a particularly foreboding building, "What is this, where they hatch baby dinosaurs?"

Video courtesy WKMG/ClickOrlando's Youtube channel.

click image SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY WKMG/YOUTUBE
  • Screen capture courtesy WKMG/Youtube
click to enlarge SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY WKMG/YOUTUBE
  • Screen capture courtesy WKMG/Youtube


Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

