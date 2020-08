SeaWorld to bring back Spooktacular and Christmas Celebration events, though with limited capacity

click image Photo courtesy SeaWorld

Orlando theme park SeaWorld on Monday unveiled revamped versions of seasonal favorites set for this fall.SeaWorld is bringing back the annual Spooktacular and Christmas Celebration, and both special events will be included in the price of park admission, though with limited capacity and safety measures in place.SeaWorld kicks off the SeaWorld Spooktacular on Sept. 19. Running through Nov. 1, the daytime () event promises a "slightly spooky trick or treat trail" and socially distanced meet-and-greets with "silly Halloween characters." With Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party canceled, this is the only Halloween game in town for Orlando's all-ages theme park lovers.And looking ahead, on Nov. 23 SeaWorld Orlando's Christmas Celebration starts up. Running select nights through Dec. 31, the Celebration features live events, seasonal shopping and "joyous entertainment."As well, the park is bringing back the Fun Card annual pass, but with a bit of an added bonus. If you buy one for 2021 now, you will get free admission into SeaWorld for the rest of 2020 added on.You can make reservations to attend SeaWorld here