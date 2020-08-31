HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 31, 2020

The Gist

SeaWorld to bring back Spooktacular and Christmas Celebration events, though with limited capacity

Posted By on Mon, Aug 31, 2020 at 1:25 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY SEAWORLD
  • Photo courtesy SeaWorld
Orlando theme park SeaWorld on Monday unveiled revamped versions of seasonal favorites set for this fall.

SeaWorld is bringing back the annual Spooktacular and Christmas Celebration, and both special events will be included in the price of park admission, though with limited capacity and safety measures in place.



SeaWorld kicks off the SeaWorld Spooktacular on Sept. 19. Running through Nov. 1, the daytime (awwwww, man) event promises a "slightly spooky trick or treat trail" and socially distanced meet-and-greets with "silly Halloween characters." With Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party canceled, this is the only Halloween game in town for Orlando's all-ages theme park lovers.

And looking ahead, on Nov. 23 SeaWorld Orlando's Christmas Celebration starts up. Running select nights through Dec. 31, the Celebration features live events, seasonal shopping and "joyous entertainment."

As well, the park is bringing back the Fun Card annual pass, but with a bit of an added bonus. If you buy one for 2021 now, you will get free admission into SeaWorld for the rest of 2020 added on.

You can make reservations to attend SeaWorld here.



_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Coronavirus in Florida by the numbers: Sunday, Aug. 30 Read More

  2. Florida teachers union and DeSantis administration legal slugfest over Florida schools reopening continues Read More

  3. Weed edibles finally get the green light from the Florida Department of Health Read More

  4. Famed headbanging 'Florida Man' in Louisiana for Hurricane Laura Read More

  5. Publix is removing one-way aisles from locations as local ordinances change Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation