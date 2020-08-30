HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Sunday, August 30, 2020

Coronavirus in Florida by the numbers: Sunday, Aug. 30

Posted By on Sun, Aug 30, 2020 at 4:53 PM

State health-care agencies on Sunday released numbers about the coronavirus in Florida. Here are some takeaways:

— 621,586: Total number of cases.

— 2,583: Increase in cases from a Saturday count.

— 21,015: Increase in cases during the past week (from an Aug. 23 count).

— 11,119: Deaths of Florida residents.

— 14: Increase in Florida resident deaths from a Saturday count, with deaths of people who tested positive in Brevard, Miami-Dade, Hillsborough, Marion, Okaloosa, Pasco and Putnam counties.

— 794: Increase in Florida resident deaths during the past week.

— 4,682: Deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities.

— 4: Increase in long-term care deaths from a Saturday count.

— 3,798: People hospitalized with primary diagnoses of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

— 12: Decrease in people hospitalized from a Saturday count.

— 27.3: Percentage of available hospital beds statewide.

— 23.5: Percentage of available adult intensive-care unit beds statewide.

Sources: Florida Department of Health and Florida Agency for Health Care Administration

