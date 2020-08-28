HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, August 28, 2020

Famed headbanging 'Florida Man' in Louisiana for Hurricane Laura

Posted By on Fri, Aug 28, 2020 at 11:18 AM

click image VIDEO CAPTURE COURTESY LANE PITTMAN/TWITTER
  • Video capture courtesy Lane Pittman/Twitter
Lane Pittman, a Jacksonville resident who seems to only appear during major hurricanes so he can headbang to Slayer's "Raining Blood" while shirtless, has risen from the swampy depths to slay Hurricane Laura.

Pittman apparently traveled to Louisiana to headbang, as he does, and posted a video to Twitter. “Louisiana, FLORIDA MAN IS HERE FOR YOU!!!!!!!!! LAURA, YOU RAGGEDY SHE-DEVIL!!! GET SOME!!!!,” wrote Pittman.




Pittman also started a GoFundMe for victims of Hurricane Laura, which has so far raised $240.

Pittman previously made a name for himself for headbanging during Hurricane Matthew, as well as Hurricane Florence. But he’s also known for shredding the National Anthem so hard on the 4th of July, cops were forced to arrest him for breaching the peace.

Of course, those charges were later dropped.



This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
