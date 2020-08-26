HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Orlando's Magical Dining Month kicks off on Friday

Posted By on Wed, Aug 26, 2020 at 12:41 PM

click image Tapa Toro is participating in Magical Dining Month 2020 - PHOTO COURTESY MAGICAL DINING MONTH
  • Photo courtesy Magical Dining Month
  • Tapa Toro is participating in Magical Dining Month 2020
Visit Orlando's Magical Dining Month event is back for 2020, kicking off this Friday, Aug. 28 and running through Oct. 4.

For a mere $35, you get a sumptuous three-course, prix-fixe dinner from a bevy of participating area restaurants, and it's a really good time right now to give some dollars to local restaurants if you are able.



“Supporting this program is a positive benefit for all – residents get to enjoy fine dining at a value, local businesses can put employees to work, and Central Florida residents in need will receive meals through this year’s charity recipient, Feed the Need,” said George Aguel, president and CEO of Visit Orlando.

To see the list of participating restaurants and peruse menu options, go here. Takeout and delivery options will of course be available, restaurants with outdoor seating will be flagged, and making reservations through the Magical Dining website is suggested.

Every year a portion of the proceeds from this event go toward an area charity, and this year is no different. One dollar from each meal served will go towards Feed the Need Florida, which is doing weekly free meal distribution here in Orlando, and has served over one million meals just locally.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

