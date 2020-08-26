HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Orange County Parks and Rec looking for public comment on Trails Master Plan

Posted By on Wed, Aug 26, 2020 at 11:53 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY ORANGE COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION
  • Photo courtesy Orange County Parks and Recreation
The Orange County Parks and Recreation Division is seeking your thoughts on both the current state of public trails and a plans for these trails going forward, making a trove of information, maps and photos available online for public viewing and comment.

The study aims to gather input with the endgame of developing "a safe, scenic and visitor-friendly system of trails and provide outdoor recreation and active transportation options."



The current master plan was developed in 2012, and is due for an update. Parks & Recreation are looking at Avalon Trail, Cady Way Trail, Clarcona-Ocoee Connector Trail, Horizon West Trail, Innovation Way Trail, Lake Apopka Loop Trail, Little Econ Greenway, Pine Hills Trail, Shingle Creek Trail and West Orange Trail.

The study and analysis of data and input for the final master plan for Orange County will be an approximately 9-month process.

The Virtual Meeting Room site includes maps, surveys, photos and a short presentation breaking down the current plan and future goals, which do a good job of getting site viewers up to speed..

click to enlarge MAP COURTESY ORANGE COUNTY PARKS & RECREATION
  • Map courtesy Orange County Parks & Recreation

The "Trails Master Plan Virtual Meeting #1" will be available online through the evening of Sept. 10, with viewers encouraged to complete a survey and leave additional comments.

A second meeting is set to be scheduled for input on future trails, but as of this writing the date is TBA.

Contact parks@ocfl.net directly for more information.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

