Orange County Parks and Rec looking for public comment on Trails Master Plan

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Orange County Parks and Recreation

click to enlarge Map courtesy Orange County Parks & Recreation

The Orange County Parks and Recreation Division is seeking your thoughts on both the current state of public trails and a plans for these trails going forward, making a trove of information, maps and photos available online for public viewing and comment The study aims to gather input with the endgame of developing "a safe, scenic and visitor-friendly system of trails and provide outdoor recreation and active transportation options."The current master plan was developed in 2012, and is due for an update. Parks & Recreation are looking at Avalon Trail, Cady Way Trail, Clarcona-Ocoee Connector Trail, Horizon West Trail, Innovation Way Trail, Lake Apopka Loop Trail, Little Econ Greenway, Pine Hills Trail, Shingle Creek Trail and West Orange Trail.The study and analysis of data and input for the final master plan for Orange County will be an approximately 9-month process.The Virtual Meeting Room site includes maps, surveys, photos and a short presentation breaking down the current plan and future goals, which do a good job of getting site viewers up to speed..The "Trails Master Plan Virtual Meeting #1" will be available online through the evening of Sept. 10, with viewers encouraged to complete a survey and leave additional comments.A second meeting is set to be scheduled for input on future trails, but as of this writing the date is TBA.Contact parks@ocfl.net directly for more information.