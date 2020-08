Caribe Royale Orlando announces phased $125 million renovation project

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Caribe Royale Orlando

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Caribe Royale

A look at a renovated Rauschenberg-esque suite

Central Florida convention hotel Caribe Royale Orlando on Tuesday announced a massive phased renovation and expansion plan with an eyebrow-rocketing $125 million price tag.At the end of this project, all 1,215 one-bedroom suites will be completely revamped – one tower at a time – along with a new lobby finished. And a 50,000 square foot grand ballroom will be added to the hotel, which will multiply available event space considerably.The first tower of renovated suites will be complete by Spring 2021.For the modern art fans out there, here's an unexpected factoid from the press release that may or may not have made us do a spit-take: The redone suites will be "designed in a classic Floridian style inspired by the Captiva Island-based works of American painter and graphic artist Robert Rauschenberg !"The timing of this project is a bit unorthodox, given the continued body blows the local tourism industry is absorbing because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. At the end of July, the resort even extended the furloughs of nearly 400 employees who have been out of work since March. Time will tell whether this ambitious move pays off.