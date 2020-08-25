HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Bloggytown

Caribe Royale Orlando announces phased $125 million renovation project

Posted By on Tue, Aug 25, 2020 at 6:33 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY CARIBE ROYALE ORLANDO
  • Photo courtesy Caribe Royale Orlando
Central Florida convention hotel Caribe Royale Orlando on Tuesday announced a massive phased renovation and expansion plan with an eyebrow-rocketing $125 million price tag.

At the end of this project, all 1,215 one-bedroom suites will be completely revamped – one tower at a time – along with a new lobby finished. And a 50,000 square foot grand ballroom will be added to the hotel, which will multiply available event space considerably.



The first tower of renovated suites will be complete by Spring 2021.

For the modern art fans out there, here's an unexpected factoid from the press release that may or may not have made us do a spit-take: The redone suites will be "designed in a classic Floridian style inspired by the Captiva Island-based works of American painter and graphic artist Robert Rauschenberg!"

click to enlarge A look at a renovated Rauschenberg-esque suite - PHOTO COURTESY CARIBE ROYALE
  • Photo courtesy Caribe Royale
  • A look at a renovated Rauschenberg-esque suite
The timing of this project is a bit unorthodox, given the continued body blows the local tourism industry is absorbing because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. At the end of July, the resort even extended the furloughs of nearly 400 employees who have been out of work since March. Time will tell whether this ambitious move pays off.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Downtown Orlando restaurant Elize closed over the weekend due to the economic impacts of coronavirus Read More

  2. Florida researchers discover 100-pound alligator snapping turtle near Gainesville Read More

  3. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib to join local environmentalists and labor organizers for virtual Central Florida Climate Action event Read More

  4. Florida judge sides with unions on reopening schools Read More

  5. Metro Diner debuts 'Express' concept here in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 19, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation