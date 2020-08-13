Thursday, August 13, 2020
DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears visiting downtown Orlando to talk with bar and brewery owners about reopening
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Aug 13, 2020 at 12:55 AM
Photo courtesy Florida DBPR/Facebook
Heads up! Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears will be in Downtown Orlando on Sunday, Aug. 16, and is looking to talk to Orange County and area bar and brewery owners about safe ways to reopen their establishments in the future.
If you are a local bar or brewery owner and have been itching to state your case in-person to Beshears and DPBR officials, this Sunday is your chance. For more details on these meetings, location information and to RSVP, send an email to SafetyPlans@myfloridalicense.com
Beshears and company will be meeting with brewery owners at noon and then bar owners at 3:30 p.m. Further information can be provided by contacting the email address above.
Don't miss out on this chance.
