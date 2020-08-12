HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Rep. Anna Eskamani and Florida Bar Foundation to hold virtual workshop on evictions on Friday

Posted By on Wed, Aug 12, 2020 at 10:24 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY REPRESENTATIVE ESKAMANI/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Representative Eskamani/Facebook
State Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, D-Orlando, is set to host a virtual workshop on evictions and foreclosures in partnership with the Florida Bar Foundation this Friday.

The "Housing & Covid-19 Workshop" will discuss tenant rights and legal avenues available to renters and homeowners as they face the economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



One thing that will be discussed is Gov. DeSantis' controversial (and stealthy) move to change the wording on his moratorium on evictions and foreclosures when he extended it through August. It's a slight tweak of wording that could potentially open the floodgates for thousands of new eviction petitions to be filed in court statewide.

We imagine the recently-announced Eviction Diversion Program here in Orange County will also be a topic of much discussion as possible good news for those in need.

Eskamani will be joined by Sean Rowley of Legal Services of Greater Miami, Jamos Mobley from Legal Aid Society of Orange County Bar Association, and Jim Kowalski of Jacksonville Area Legal Aid.

The Housing & Covid-19 Workshop will be held on Friday, Aug. 14 at noon on Zoom and Facebook Live at facebook.com/AnnaForFlorida .

RSVP information can be found here.


Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

