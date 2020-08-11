For the 4th month in a row, absolutely no one donated to Florida Gov. DeSantis' reelection PAC

click to enlarge Photo via Government of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political committee remained on the sidelines in July, marking the fourth consecutive month it has had little financial activity, according to a newly filed finance report.The Friends of Ron DeSantis committee did not receive any contributions during the month and only collected $276.17 in interest on a bank account.It spent $10,423 during the month on consulting, accounting and software expenses.The committee, which had a similar lack of activity in April, May and June, has remained largely idle since the coronavirus pandemic hit the state. Nevertheless, it had about $7 million in cash on hand as of July 31, the report shows.