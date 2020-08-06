Thursday, August 6, 2020
4 Rivers Smokehouse brings back the brisket burger for the month of August only
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Aug 6, 2020 at 2:49 PM
Photo courtesy 4 Rivers Smokehouse
Local barbecue emporium 4 Rivers Smokehouse
is pulling a McRib
– perhaps the worst metaphor ever to use for an actual barbecue restaurant, forgive us – and bringing back their popular Brisket Burger for a limited time only.
The towering combination of Angus brisket patty, melted cheddar cheese and fried onions all stuffed between two buns will be available through Aug. 29 for $8.49.
Is your heart up to the challenge? Of course it is.
The elusive burger last appeared for the month of May last year
, so this might be your last chance to indulge for a good while.
The Brisket Burger is available now at all area 4 Rivers locations
.
