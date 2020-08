4 Rivers Smokehouse brings back the brisket burger for the month of August only

click to enlarge Photo courtesy 4 Rivers Smokehouse

Local barbecue emporium 4 Rivers Smokehouse is pulling a McRib – perhaps the worst metaphor ever to use for an actual barbecue restaurant, forgive us – and bringing back their popular Brisket Burger for a limited time only.The towering combination of Angus brisket patty, melted cheddar cheese and fried onions all stuffed between two buns will be available through Aug. 29 for $8.49.Is your heart up to the challenge? Of course it is.The elusive burger last appeared for the month of May last year , so this might be your last chance to indulge for a good while.The Brisket Burger is available now at all area 4 Rivers locations