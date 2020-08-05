HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Tip Jar

Impossible Foods' plant-based burgers now stocked at Publix locations throughout Florida

Posted By on Wed, Aug 5, 2020 at 2:01 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY IMPOSSIBLE FOODS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Impossible Foods/Facebook
In what no doubt will be great news to vegetarians and omnivores alike, plant-based burger company Impossible Foods are expanding their distribution network into Florida via a deal with supermarket chain Publix.

Impossible Foods products will now be available in all of Publix's 1,243 locations in Florida and throughout the Southeast.



“Impossible Foods’ fans are passionate, vocal advocates. Many of them have been specifically asking for Impossible Burger to come to Publix," said Impossible's President Dennis Woodside in a press release. "We’re confident it will be a big hit.”

Impossible Foods, a Californian company started in 2011, has quickly elbowed its way into the upper echelons of the meat-substitute and veggie burger market.

The company received the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change's "Planetary Health Award" in 2019, and has brokered once-improbable partnerships with fast-food giants Burger King and White Castle

It's a big week of expansion for Impossible Foods all around, as the company also scored a distribution deal with big-box behemoth Walmart to stock its product online and on store shelves shelves.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sugar Factory Express, a fast-casual extension of the American Brasserie, will launch in Orlando this fall Read More

  2. Wahlburgers to remain in Florida with Key West location and zero-emission 'Deliverator' vehicle Read More

  3. Orlando’s new Alamo Drafthouse delayed, likely until next year Read More

  4. SeaWorld Orlando expands hours to open Thursdays through Sept. 6 Read More

  5. Mayor Dyer tells ABC News he's 'not sure how we bring bars back' until after coronavirus vaccine is developed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation