Impossible Foods' plant-based burgers now stocked at Publix locations throughout Florida

In what no doubt will be great news to vegetarians and omnivores alike, plant-based burger company Impossible Foods are expanding their distribution network into Florida via a deal with supermarket chain Publix.Impossible Foods products will now be available in all of Publix's 1,243 locations in Florida and throughout the Southeast.“Impossible Foods’ fans are passionate, vocal advocates. Many of them have been specifically asking for Impossible Burger to come to Publix," said Impossible's President Dennis Woodside in a press release. "We’re confident it will be a big hit.”Impossible Foods, a Californian company started in 2011, has quickly elbowed its way into the upper echelons of the meat-substitute and veggie burger market. The company received the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change's "Planetary Health Award" in 2019, and has brokered once-improbable partnerships with fast-food giants Burger King and White CastleIt's a big week of expansion for Impossible Foods all around, as the company also scored a distribution deal with big-box behemoth Walmart to stock its product online and on store shelves shelves.