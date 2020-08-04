HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

The Heard

Winter Park's New Standard celebrates the music of Jerry Garcia every day this week with shows and livestreams

Posted By on Tue, Aug 4, 2020 at 1:14 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY THE NEW STANDARD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy the New Standard/Facebook
The New Standard has been dipping their toes into the waters of live music of late, putting on some early-evening dinner concerts with mandatory mask wearing and table spacing (and attendees staying parked at their respective tables).

This past weekend, New Standard really went all in, kicking off "Days Between," a 9-day celebration of the music of Grateful Dead frontman/guitarist and jam-band deity Jerry Garcia.



Every day – starting Aug. 1 – local luminaries have been diving deep into Garcia and the Dead's weighty body of work for cover sets and more.

Nine days seems about right, given the Dead's sprawling discography and penchant for marathon shows.

The events left in the series this week include plenty of unique sets:

Tuesday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m.: Nick Landess plays Jerry's Ballads
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 10 p.m.: Thomas Wynn & Patrick Hagerman play tribute to Jerry Garcia
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 7 p.m.: Beartoe, Nigel Lee Ledford & Paddy King play as Old In The Way
Thursday, Aug. 6, 5:30 p.m.: Justin & The Out Celebrate Jerry
Friday, Aug. 7, 8 p.m.: Patrick Hagerman Presents Jerry Garcia, Acoustic History
Friday, Aug. 7, 10:30 p.m.: Joe Marcinek Plays Dead
Saturday, Aug. 8, 10:30 p.m.: Grass is Dead
Sunday, Aug. 9, 2 p.m.: American Beauty Brunch with Spiral Light
Sunday, Aug. 9, 6:30 p.m.: Dinner with The Dead - Unlimited Devotion

There will also be an exhibition of locally-owned artwork by Garcia and "late night" jams promised after the evening sets end. Additionally, and naturally, themed drink and dinner specials are on offer including the cheekily-name "Touch of Grey" vodka cocktail and "Mexicali Blues" burrito. More information on what's being offered on what night can be found through the New Standard's website.

Follow the Days Between Facebook event page for details and purchase tickets here.

And finally, for those still a bit hesitant to attend in person, the shows will be streamed live with a multi-camera setup.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

