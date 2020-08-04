HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

SeaWorld Orlando expands hours to open Thursdays through Sept. 6

Posted By on Tue, Aug 4, 2020 at 12:13 PM

SeaWorld Orlando are expanding their operating hours to include Thursdays starting this week and running through the Labor Day holiday weekend (Sept. 6).

The theme park was previously closed Tuesdays and Thursdays of every week for cleaning after reopening to the public on June 11.



SeaWorld will still require guests to make reservations in advance online to attend the park.

Reopening has been a bumpy ride for SeaWorld – as with all tourist attractions in Central Florida – and this was underlined by a recent preliminary earnings report released at the end of July, showing big declines in revenue and attendance. And with reduced hours and park capacity, the situation may not improve soon.

Although construction on new rides has been halted indefinitely, SeaWorld has pushed ahead with some new additions to park programming and events in hopes of drawing in the crowds.

Flicks and Fireworks, combining drive-in movies and fireworks, will be running most weekends from now into September. And Electric Ocean Remix, another weekend event, debuted late last month and will run through Sept. 6 as well.

Electric Ocean Remix, a socially distanced version of the popular Electric Ocean, will come complete with DJs, dancers, fire and, yes, designated places to stand and take it all in.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

