CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 31, 2020

The Gist

SeaWorld expands 'Flicks and Fireworks' drive-in movie series into September

Posted By on Fri, Jul 31, 2020 at 3:24 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY SEAWORLD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy SeaWorld/Facebook
SeaWorld dipped their toes in the drive-in movie waters earlier in July, and apparently the temperature was just right. The theme park is expanding their Flicks and Fireworks event into a weekly series, running on into the first weekend of September.

On selected weekend nights through Sept. 5-6, the park will be screening drive-in films – skewing more toward 1980s/1990s titles – in their parking lot, with a fireworks show and some local food trucks providing concessions as part of the deal.



The schedule as announced so far is:

Friday, July 31 - Trolls
Saturday, Aug. 1 - Jurassic Park
Friday, Aug. 7 - Men in Black
Saturday, Aug. 8 - Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Friday, Aug. 14 - Footloose
Saturday, Aug. 15 - Despicable Me
Saturday, Sept. 5 - Grease

More screenings for August TBA.

Flicks and Fireworks events kick off with a fireworks show after the audience for the evening is parked and settled in. The movie screening follows that directly.

Tickets can be purchased for the events here. Admission per car is $50.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Tropical Storm Isaias expected to form today as it heads toward Florida, say forecasters Read More

  2. New drive-thru Halloween experience coming to Orlando this fall Read More

  3. Florida breaks daily record for new COVID-19 deaths, for third straight day Read More

  4. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issues orders on evictions, public meetings Read More

  5. Orlando venues and promoters need you to bug Marco Rubio about saving our live music scene today Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation