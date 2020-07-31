Friday, July 31, 2020
SeaWorld expands 'Flicks and Fireworks' drive-in movie series into September
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Jul 31, 2020 at 3:24 PM
dipped their toes in the drive-in movie waters earlier in July
, and apparently the temperature was just right. The theme park is expanding their Flicks and Fireworks event into a weekly series
, running on into the first weekend of September.
On selected weekend nights through Sept. 5-6, the park will be screening drive-in films – skewing more toward 1980s/1990s titles – in their parking lot, with a fireworks show and some local food trucks providing concessions as part of the deal.
The schedule as announced so far
is:
Friday, July 31 - Trolls
Saturday, Aug. 1 - Jurassic Park
Friday, Aug. 7 - Men in Black
Saturday, Aug. 8 - Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Friday, Aug. 14 - Footloose
Saturday, Aug. 15 - Despicable Me
Saturday, Sept. 5 - Grease
More screenings for August TBA.
Flicks and Fireworks events kick off with a fireworks show after the audience for the evening is parked and settled in. The movie screening follows that directly.
Tickets can be purchased for the events here
. Admission per car is $50.
