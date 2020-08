Navy SEALs launch investigation after Florida video shows a dog attacking a man in a Kaepernick jersey

click to enlarge Screenshot via Billy Corben/Twitter

Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce used “Colin Kaepernick stand-in" for K-9 demonstration at fundraiser last year #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/COHFCeJ3GN pic.twitter.com/EpcELHxrSe — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 2, 2020

A video from a 2019 fundraiser at the national Navy SEAL Museum near Fort Pierce shows a K-9 demonstration using a “Colin Kaepernick stand-in,” and now the U.S. Navy SEALs are investigating the situation.The video was first posted last January, but went viral over the weekend after it was shared on Twitter by Florida filmmaker Billy Corben In two separate clips, a Navy SEAL dog is seen attacking a man wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey, and in another clip he can be heard saying “Oh man, I will stand,” after the dogs are pulled off.“We became aware today of a video of a Navy SEAL Museum event posted last year with a military working dog demonstration,” the SEALs said in a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday. “In the demonstration, the target is wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey. The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the U.S. Navy.”