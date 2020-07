Tampa boat club will rename vessel after local child born onboard during 4th of July weekend

click to enlarge Photo via Clearwaterfire/Twitter

In the Shit Happened section of Creative Loafing Tampa Bay’s July 9 print issue , we reported on a Clearwater woman who gave birth three weeks early while her family was out on a boat rented from Freedom Boat Club during the Fourth of July weekend.CL’s big question was: What the hell is the cleaning charge for giving birth to a baby on board? Turns out, it was $0.A PR rep for Freedom Boat Club Tampa Bay told CL that all members have to do is make their reservation, show up, go boating and turn the vessel in—no extra charges.That’s pretty sweet, but the club is taking it a step further for the new parents—Tampa residents John and Amber Easterday—by renaming the boat their son, Aiden, was born on.Clearwater Fire medics who met the Easterdays onshore will be on hand next Tuesday, July 28 at 4 p.m. EDT when the vessel gets its new moniker—“Aiden’s Arrival.”“We had fireworks of our own as nothing stopped little Aiden who came into this world with the challenges of not only being born on a boat on the fourth of July holiday, but let’s add a rain storm for more drama!” Lisa Reho, CEO of Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay said in the release. “Kudos to Clearwater Fire Medics, Tyler Whitfield and Kenny Sweitzer, who came to the rescue, delivered Aiden, and transported him safely to the hospital. This is such a great story that we decided to rename the pontoon boat…”Social distancing and mask wearing will be practiced at the ceremony.