CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, July 25, 2020

Bloggytown

Tampa boat club will rename vessel after local child born onboard during 4th of July weekend

Posted By on Sat, Jul 25, 2020 at 3:46 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CLEARWATERFIRE/TWITTER
  • Photo via Clearwaterfire/Twitter
In the Shit Happened section of Creative Loafing Tampa Bay’s July 9 print issue, we reported on a Clearwater woman who gave birth three weeks early while her family was out on a boat rented from Freedom Boat Club during the Fourth of July weekend.

CL’s big question was: What the hell is the cleaning charge for giving birth to a baby on board? Turns out, it was $0.



A PR rep for Freedom Boat Club Tampa Bay told CL that all members have to do is make their reservation, show up, go boating and turn the vessel in—no extra charges.

That’s pretty sweet, but the club is taking it a step further for the new parents—Tampa residents John and Amber Easterday—by renaming the boat their son, Aiden, was born on.
There was no cleaning fee for the mess. tweet this
Clearwater Fire medics who met the Easterdays onshore will be on hand next Tuesday, July 28 at 4 p.m. EDT when the vessel gets its new moniker—“Aiden’s Arrival.”

“We had fireworks of our own as nothing stopped little Aiden who came into this world with the challenges of not only being born on a boat on the fourth of July holiday, but let’s add a rain storm for more drama!” Lisa Reho, CEO of Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay said in the release. “Kudos to Clearwater Fire Medics, Tyler Whitfield and Kenny Sweitzer, who came to the rescue, delivered Aiden, and transported him safely to the hospital. This is such a great story that we decided to rename the pontoon boat…”

Social distancing and mask wearing will be practiced at the ceremony.

This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Central Florida PDQ locations to offer milkshake on Monday with blended chicken tenders Read More

  2. The anti-Trump Lincoln Project is now targeting Florida Republicans Rick Scott and Marco Rubio Read More

  3. Orange County strip club discrimination lawsuit revived Read More

  4. Over 1,300 Orlando businesses have closed since the beginning of the pandemic, says report Read More

  5. Tampa Bay Rays celebrated opening day by reminding everyone the cops who shot Breonna Taylor still haven’t been arrested Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation