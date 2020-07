Orlando horror convention Fantasm postponed until 2021

click image Photo courtesy Fantasm Orlando/Facebook

Author Jackie Sonnenberg at Fantasm 2019

After working with the Rosen Shingle Creek and not knowing if they will be reopening on time due to the current worldwide situation, we have made the ultimate decision to ensure everyone's safety and reschedule FANTASM until next year. We collectively feel that this is the right decision and will allow the show to be not only safer and worry free for fans of all that is horror, but also bigger and better in terms of having the extra time to plan.

The hits just keep on coming as far as Halloween celebrations in Orlando. On the heels of Friday's announcement from Universal Orlando that Halloween Horror Nights is cancelled this year , now local horror convention Fantasm Orlando announced that this year's event will be cancelled until next year.The late Friday afternoon Facebook announcement read in part:New dates have already been announced for next year, to take place Oct. 1-3, 2021 and it will still being held at the Rosen Shingle Creek Orlando Resort, as of this writing.With Halloween Horror Nights, Spooky Empire, Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party and Dark Horizon all cancelled , now we are left to dwell on the real-life terror of a global pandemic and economic recession.Sort of a trick or treat situation, with no treats in sight.