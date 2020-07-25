CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

The Gist

Saturday, July 25, 2020

The Gist

Orlando horror convention Fantasm postponed until 2021

Posted By on Sat, Jul 25, 2020 at 3:53 PM

click image Author Jackie Sonnenberg at Fantasm 2019 - PHOTO COURTESY FANTASM ORLANDO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Fantasm Orlando/Facebook
  • Author Jackie Sonnenberg at Fantasm 2019
The hits just keep on coming as far as Halloween celebrations in Orlando. On the heels of Friday's announcement from Universal Orlando that Halloween Horror Nights is cancelled this year, now local horror convention Fantasm Orlando announced that this year's event will be cancelled until next year.

The late Friday afternoon Facebook announcement read in part:
After working with the Rosen Shingle Creek and not knowing if they will be reopening on time due to the current worldwide situation, we have made the ultimate decision to ensure everyone's safety and reschedule FANTASM until next year. We collectively feel that this is the right decision and will allow the show to be not only safer and worry free for fans of all that is horror, but also bigger and better in terms of having the extra time to plan.

New dates have already been announced for next year, to take place Oct. 1-3, 2021 and it will still being held at the Rosen Shingle Creek Orlando Resort, as of this writing.



With Halloween Horror Nights, Spooky Empire, Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party and Dark Horizon all cancelled, now we are left to dwell on the real-life terror of a global pandemic and economic recession.

Sort of a trick or treat situation, with no treats in sight.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Speaking of...

