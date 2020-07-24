CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 24, 2020

The Heard

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra announces 'Summer Serenades' virtual performance series in August

Posted By on Fri, Jul 24, 2020 at 4:35 PM

click image Rimma Bergeron-Langlois - PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO PHIL
  • Photo courtesy Orlando Phil
  • Rimma Bergeron-Langlois
Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra has announced a "Summer Serenades" series of virtual performances set for the first four Saturday evenings in August. The programs will be free to watch online.

This month's worth of concerts will be a comeback for the Orlando Phil and a celebration of Concertmaster Rimma Bergeron-Langlois' 10-year anniversary with the orchestra. She has curated the music set to be performed every night, with OPO Director Eric Jacobsen pitching in.



“It will be such a thrill to hear these programs,” said Paul Helfrich, Orlando Phil Executive Director, in a press release. “They represent our first performances since March 9, going back five months. I’m so proud of Rimma and all our musicians for their efforts to bring us this glorious music.”

Fifteen musicians will take part in this performance series – some in-person at the Plaza Live and some virtually – and there will be a guest appearance from Bergeron-Langlois' son, Albert, on piano.

Some highlights of this run of shows include pieces by Mozart, William Grant Still, Dvořák, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Debussy and Astor Piazzolla.

These shows can be viewed online directly from the "Summer Serenades" page. Follow the Facebook events for updates. Though the events are free, there will be an option to donate to the musicians.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal Orlando joins Disney in closing face mask 'loophole' for park attendees Read More

  2. Walt Disney World is closing attractions and canceling others, which could benefit Universal Orlando Read More

  3. Orlando-area workers earning minimum wage must work 96 hours a week to afford a one-bedroom apartment, says new study Read More

  4. No, a 'floating cinema' with 'socially distanced boats' is probably not coming to Orlando Read More

  5. Orlando's Teak Neighborhood Grill to feature on an episode of Cooking Channel's 'Food Paradise' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation