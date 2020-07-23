CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 23, 2020

Tip Jar

Over 1,300 Orlando businesses have closed since the beginning of the pandemic, says report

Posted By on Thu, Jul 23, 2020 at 3:37 PM

click image Big Time Street Food Co., one of my Orlando restaurants forced to close permanently - PHOTO COURTESY BIG TIME STREET FOOD CO./FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Big Time Street Food Co./Facebook
  • Big Time Street Food Co., one of my Orlando restaurants forced to close permanently
Orlando area businesses have taken a beating since the beginning of March, according to a new report.

The Orlando-Sanford-Kissimmee metro area endured 1,325 total business closures both temporary and permanent between March 1 and July 10, according to Yelp’s Economic Average Q2 2020 report.



Of the total number of closed businesses, 129 are permanently closed restaurants and 111 are retail businesses.

On the national level, temporary business closures decreased, while permanent closures continue increasing, now accounting for 55 percent of all closed businesses since March 1. Additionally, the total number of business closures dropped to just more than 132,500, since March 1.

The report found a significant correlation between an increase in consumer interest in May and an increase of coronavirus cases in June. Florida is one of 10 states with a significant increase in consumer interest in restaurants, bars and gyms. Florida’s May interest level experienced a 104 percent increase and was soon enough followed by a 529 percent increase in coronavirus cases.

People’s interest in supporting the Black community by spending at Black-owned businesses does continue to remain high, according to the report. From May 25-July 10, there have been more than 2,500,000 searches for Black-owned businesses on Yelp, compared to approximately 35,000 over the same time period last year, more than 7,000 percent increase.

On Thursday, Florida added 10,249 new coronavirus infections and 173 deaths. Orange County currently stands at 25,254 cases total.


This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal Orlando joins Disney in closing face mask 'loophole' for park attendees Read More

  2. Walt Disney World is closing attractions and canceling others, which could benefit Universal Orlando Read More

  3. Orlando-area workers earning minimum wage must work 96 hours a week to afford a one-bedroom apartment, says new study Read More

  4. No, a 'floating cinema' with 'socially distanced boats' is probably not coming to Orlando Read More

  5. Orlando's Teak Neighborhood Grill to feature on an episode of Cooking Channel's 'Food Paradise' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation