Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Universal Orlando joins Disney in closing face mask 'loophole' for park attendees

Posted By on Wed, Jul 22, 2020 at 10:49 AM

click image SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY UNIVERSAL/ORLANDO
  • Screen capture courtesy Universal/Orlando
Universal Orlando updated its face mask policy on Tuesday to close a "loophole" that had allowed attendees to walk around the parks mask-free as long as they were eating and drinking at the same time.

Or, as we like to call it, "chomping while clomping."



The amended rules now specify that park visitors must wear face coverings at all times in the park, unless "actively eating or drinking," and when doing that, must be physically distanced from other park visitors not part of their group.

"Guests must wear face coverings at all times, unless they are actively eating or drinking, and they must also be socially distanced from other travel parties while consuming their food or beverage," explains Universal's website. "Inside restaurants, we have arranged tables and seating so that guests can safely remove their face coverings while enjoying their dining experience."

In other words, masks in all areas of the park, unless you're in a restaurant, dining area, or one of the new and designated U-Rest Areas, where masks can be removed for a quick breather.

Universal joins Disney, which had closed this loophole in their parks over the weekend, in making this rule adjustment for park guests.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

