Orlando's Teak Neighborhood Grill to feature on an episode of Cooking Channel's 'Food Paradise'

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Teak Neighborhood Grill

Local restaurant Teak Neighborhood Grill will be featured on an episode of the Cooking Channel's Food Paradise show, set to air next Wednesday, July 29.The episode will be a " Secret Menus "-themed offering and Teak's segment will dive deep into their "underground menu," a clandestine selection of burgers that can only be perused and acquired by giving the right password to the server (usually revealed on Teak's social media).Originally filmed back in 2018 at Teak's Orlando location, the episode has obviously been a long time coming for the eatery.“We can’t wait to finally watch our episode of,” says owner Jon Proechel. “Our Underground Menu has always been a cool and fun feature for our guests locally, and to have it catch the eyes of a huge show like Food Paradise and a national audience, is extremely exciting.”Teak Neighborhood Grill has swept the Readers Poll for " Best Burger " in our annual Best of Orlando" awards the last two years running. And last year Teak featured on the Travel Channel's " 50 States of Burgers " list.The Food Paradise "Secret Menus" episode will air Wednesday, July 29, at 9 p.m. and again Thursday, July 30, at 1 a.m. Please note that the episode will also feature a pizza with 30 tacos as toppings.