CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

The Gist

Orlando's Teak Neighborhood Grill to feature on an episode of Cooking Channel's 'Food Paradise'

Posted By on Wed, Jul 22, 2020 at 1:58 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY TEAK NEIGHBORHOOD GRILL
  • Photo courtesy Teak Neighborhood Grill
Local restaurant Teak Neighborhood Grill will be featured on an episode of the Cooking Channel's Food Paradise show, set to air next Wednesday, July 29.

The episode will be a "Secret Menus"-themed offering and Teak's segment will dive deep into their "underground menu," a clandestine selection of burgers that can only be perused and acquired by giving the right password to the server (usually revealed on Teak's social media).



Originally filmed back in 2018 at Teak's Orlando location, the episode has obviously been a long time coming for the eatery.

“We can’t wait to finally watch our episode of Food Paradise,” says owner Jon Proechel. “Our Underground Menu has always been a cool and fun feature for our guests locally, and to have it catch the eyes of a huge show like Food Paradise and a national audience, is extremely exciting.”

Teak Neighborhood Grill has swept the Readers Poll for "Best Burger" in our annual Best of Orlando" awards the last two years running. And last year Teak featured on the Travel Channel's "50 States of Burgers" list.

The Food Paradise "Secret Menus" episode will air Wednesday, July 29, at 9 p.m. and again Thursday, July 30, at 1 a.m. Please note that the episode will also feature a pizza with 30 tacos as toppings.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Walt Disney World is closing attractions and canceling others, which could benefit Universal Orlando Read More

  2. WonderWorks and other small Orlando attractions must evolve to survive, making some changes permanent Read More

  3. Florida just recorded more COVID-19 deaths than any other state Read More

  4. Researchers set to explore giant 'blue hole' off Florida’s Gulf Coast Read More

  5. Universal Orlando joins Disney in closing face mask 'loophole' for park attendees Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation