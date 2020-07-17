CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Friday, July 17, 2020

Multimedia 'Un(continuity)' virtual art exhibition opens through UCF this week

Posted By on Fri, Jul 17, 2020 at 2:08 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN CAPTURE FROM 'COVID 19: COGNITIVE DISSONANCE' BY CECILIA SUHR,
  • Screen capture from 'COVID 19: Cognitive Dissonance' by Cecilia Suhr,
The UCF-hosted multimedia exhibition un(continuity) opened this week virtually, a sign of the times in Florida when COVID-19 cases continue to surge and our phased reopening is paused.

Originally intended as a gallery exhibit as part of UCF's Electronic Literature Organization Conference and Festival along with a host of workshops and performances, un(continuity) has shifted to the virtual realm. The transition from four walls to pixels and personal screens is, of course, a necessity, but this added layer of physical remove and private experience adds an air of poignancy to the entire exhibition.



Curated by Shannon Lindsey, Ha’ani Hogan and Anastasia Salter and featuring artists from around the world, un(continuity) showcases pieces that "explore representation and presentation; play along spectra of light, sound, and probe the visible-invisible; and embrace unity and discord."

The 57 works featured in un(continuity) are interactive and absorbing, sure to engage even the most ardent doom-scroller. Poetry, animation and video art comfortably co-exist with games, interactive works and virtual reality.

A sense of play and a feeling of melancholy comfortably co-exist throughout, especially in the games, like "Deszczownik [Rainer]" and "Field of Cures." Elsewhere, conceptual interactive works (with teeth) like "fred :-)" and "The Forever Club" are custom-made for smartphone engagement. The video art piece "Covid 19:Cognitive Dissonance" and interactive poetry of "Yesterday’s News: A Crossword Poem™" capture the feeling of being adrift in an apocalyptic news cycle, helping us feel a little less alone.

There are many more works to be explored. We recommend setting aside an afternoon for them all, or taking in a small handful each day. 

Un(continuity): A Virtual Exhibition can be viewed in full here. Introductory notes about the exhibition can be read here. The exhibition runs from July 16-July 30.



