CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 17, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida’s unemployment rate dipped in June but doubled last week, with Osceola and Orange counties hit hardest

Posted By and on Fri, Jul 17, 2020 at 11:55 AM

click image Gov. Ron DeSantis - SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY WFSU/YOUTUBE
  • Screen capture courtesy WFSU/YouTube
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis
First-time unemployment claims in Florida almost doubled last week, as cases of COVID-19 spiked, leading the state closing down bars and nightclubs again on June 26.

The monthly numbers for June, always lagging behind the reality of real-time human suffering, had indicated a decrease of 298,000 Floridians out of work from the prior month of May, according to the Department of Economic Opportunity, but Thursday brought news of what's been happening since.



According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 129,408 Floridians filed first-time jobless claims in the week ending July 11. That's way up from 66,941 claims across the week that ended on July 4.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released the statewide breakdown of unemployment data on Friday morning. Here are the counties most affected by jobless claims:
  • Osceola County: 22.9 percent
  • Orange County: 17.2 percent
  • Brevard County: 14.3 percent
  • Polk County: 14.1 percent
  • Seminole County: 10.3 percent
  • Volusia County: 9.7 percent
Osceola County had the highest rate of unemployment in the state, followed by Orange County — both for the second month in a row.

Florida saw its unemployment rate go from 13.8 percent in April to 14.5 percent in May — representing 1.4 million Floridians out of work. Since March 15, more than 3 million unemployment applications have been filed in Florida, with about 2.88 million considered "unique."

Of the unique claims, more than 2.62 million had been processed as of Tuesday, with 1.7 million claimants paid. The state had distributed $10.13 billion in state and federal benefits, of which $2.36 billion came from state funds.

Nationally, the unemployment rate was at 11.1 percent in June. The federal mark peaked at 14.7 percent in April and fell to 13.3 percent in May. Across the U.S. last week, 1.3 million initial claims were filed, with an average of 1.375 million claims over each of the past four weeks.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. During record unemployment, Florida DEO quietly lays off hundreds of call-center employees Read More

  2. Krispy Kreme celebrates 83rd birthday on Friday with glazed donut giveaways Read More

  3. Abigail Disney slams Walt Disney World reopening, 'incredibly concerned' as Florida sets new coronavirus record Read More

  4. After a delay, Orlando is now home to one of the world's most unique JW Marriott resorts Read More

  5. Florida reports nearly 14,000 new cases of coronavirus statewide and sets a single-day record of 156 deaths Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation