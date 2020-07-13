CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 13, 2020

The Gist

Looks like Universal Orlando finally killed off one of its longest-running, least popular shows

Posted By on Mon, Jul 13, 2020 at 11:20 AM

click image IMAGE VIA UNIVERSAL ORLANDO
  • Image via Universal Orlando
After a decade and a half run, one of Central Florida’s most divisive theme park shows is now rumored to have finally been put out of its misery.

"Fear Factor Live" opened at Universal Orlando in 2005, by which time the television show it was based on was already getting plenty of bad press itself. A year later, the TV show was canceled, but the in-park game show miraculously lasted longer than many popular attractions, outliving even "Kongfrontation" and "Jaws: The Ride."



"Fear Factor Live" is one of the last remnants of a trend in park shows to feature guests as the primary performers. Similar shows were once common in studio-focused parks. Disney World's Hollywood Studios saw park guests singing on stage in the "American Idol Experience" and the "Monster Sound Show." Universal Studios Florida saw plenty of its attractions within this genre, including "Hercules and Xena: Wizards of the Screen" and its predecessor, the "Murder, She Wrote Mystery Theatre." One of the best-known attractions of the genre was the much-beloved but rarely crowded "Earthquake," which involved multiple pre-shows where park guests partook in on-stage performances.

But "Fear Factor Live" took the idea to a new level by subjecting guests to previously unimaginable challenges. It allowed park guests to volunteer to be subjected to hazing-like challenges that include having live animals such as spiders or scorpions crawl over their face, grabbing beanbags out of a tank full of live eels, and seeing who can hang onto a bar suspended two-and-a-half stories into the air the longest, while being blasted by industrial-strength fans.

Just like the reality show it is based on, "Fear Factor Live" has received attention for how it treats animals. In one challenge, live bugs are killed via a blender. The insect "milkshakes," which also include a "mystery meat," are then chugged by guests.
click image IMAGE VIA UNIVERSAL ORLANDO
  • Image via Universal Orlando
The gross-out tactics used throughout the show have made it a lightning rod, with most guests either loving or hating it. It regularly played to dismally small crowds, and on slower days was known to struggle to find contestants for the insane challenges.

For years, rumors of its demise have filled message boards and fan websites. The Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter films was previously strongly rumored for the space. Within Diagon Alley, a gate blocks a direct path towards the Fear Factor Live stadium. But like the Super Nintendo World that was replaced with Kids Zone, the Ministry of Magic-themed land now looks to have been expanded and moved to Universal Orlando’s upcoming Epic Universe theme park.

A new wave of rumors again points to "Fear Factor Live"'s demise. Multiple sites are now reporting that the show will not return when other shows reopen.
click to enlarge The hotel for Epic Universe can be seen on the left side of the image and the entrance area for the Wizarding World themed land on the right side - IMAGE VIA NBCUNIVERSAL
  • Image via NBCUniversal
  • The hotel for Epic Universe can be seen on the left side of the image and the entrance area for the Wizarding World themed land on the right side
For now, the stadium is being used as one of Universal Studios Florida’s U-Rest areas, where guests can remove their face coverings. The stadium is also used each fall to host one of the Halloween Horror Nights live shows. During this time of year, the regular "Fear Factor Live" shows stop to allow for the significant HHN stage alterations.

For now, there are no indications of what might replace the gross-out crowd-displeasing show, but Universal apparently has no issue with leaving an empty stadium mostly unused. At Islands of Adventure, for example, the Toon Lagoon stadium hasn’t been regularly used since the Mat Hoffman's "Aggro Circus" closed, and that was eight years ago.

Universal has yet to officially confirm that "Fear Factor Live" isn't returning, but considering it's less popular than a blender full of bugs, it's probably gone for good.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida breaks national coronavirus record, with 15,299 new cases announced Sunday Read More

  2. As alligator mating season brings nests across Central Florida, Gatorland reminds you to watch your back Read More

  3. Trump advisor and local pastor Paula White's Apopka church is back open Read More

  4. Joe Biden to speak at Florida Democratic Party event Read More

  5. Resurge reviews: Effective weight loss supplement? [2020 Update] Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 8, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation