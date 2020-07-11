CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, July 11, 2020

Bloggytown

Trump advisor and local pastor Paula White's Apopka church is back open

Posted By on Sat, Jul 11, 2020 at 11:50 PM

click to enlarge Pastor Paula White-Cain with Jonathan Cain of Journey - PHOTO VIA PASTOR PAULA WHITE-CAIN
  • Photo via Pastor Paula White-Cain
  • Pastor Paula White-Cain with Jonathan Cain of Journey
Interesting news, ya'll! At the height of Florida's coronavirus outbreak, Trump advisor and local pastor Paula White has reopened her Apopka church.

"Our doors are opened at City of Destiny! Join us in-person for service this Sunday 10 a.m.," White wrote in an email Saturday morning, alerting her flock that the East McCormick Road church opened for Godly business on July 5. That was the day after Florida reported our highest increase in new cases, with 11,458. The second-highest increase just came on Friday, with 11,433 reported. On Saturday, state health officials reported 10,360 new cases, the third-highest same-day total since the pandemic began, and 212 new hospitalizations.



Florida this week was called the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the virus spreading in Florida faster than anywhere else except Arizona. The state on Thursday reported a record-high 120 deaths, and on Saturday reported 95 new fatalities. The state's total stands at 254,511 infections, with 4,301 people who have died statewide.

In Orange County, where White's church is located, there were 482 cases reported Saturday and two new deaths, a 62-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman. That's reason enough not to bring a bunch of possibly sick people together for an in-person worship session, but at least White appears to be taking the threat more seriously than Donald Trump, with "a three-fold approach for making the in-house worship experience at the City of Destiny safe, sanitized, and secure."

"I want you to be there to be a part, and bring your family!" wrote Paula White. click to tweet
The first is the use of "cutting edge" Continuous Infectious Microbial Reduction technology in their air ventilation system that White says "immediately decontaminates and eliminates all pathogens, viruses, and germs, by continuously producing safe levels of hydrogen peroxide."

The second is personal equipment like masks an hand sanitizer, distributed by volunteers who White says will be wearing PPE and masks, along with using a "state of the art, non-invasive infrared temperature station," through which all worshippers shall pass.

Their third strategy is rearranging the sanctuary seating to allow for social distancing, with rows spaced six feet apart. They have suspended their children's church for now, but encourage parishioners to "bring your family and friends and practice social-distancing with us as we gather to worship God!"

Whatever precautions White is planning, it's a big risk for her believers.

"I want you to be there to be a part, and bring your family!" wrote White. "Let me assure you, we have taken all measures and precautions to make sure that we are a safe environment."

Missing from the announcement is whether there will be any singing by attendees or a choir — one of the fastest ways unwittingly infected people can spread the virus — but we'll be watching the live stream to see, out of morbid curiosity.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida judge rejects challenge to county face mask ordinance Read More

  2. Disney-area McDonald's reopens with all sustainable energy sources like solar power Read More

  3. Florida just reported record-high 120 COVID-19 deaths Read More

  4. Bans against screaming on roller coasters at Tokyo Disneyland will not be in place at Orlando's Walt Disney World Read More

  5. Blaux Portable AC reviews discuss everything in detail Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 8, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation