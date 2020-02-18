Apopka preacher and Trump spiritual advisor tells churchgoers to pay her instead of their electricity bills

click to enlarge
Screenshot via Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons/Twitter
Paula White-Cain has one of those remarkable rags-to-riches American stories, rising up from a poor, rural Mississippi upbringing and teenage pregnancy to preaching before megachurches in Apopka, making and giving $8 million "to God" in 2009, and landing a job in the White House.
In a Miami sermon this month, before the predominantly Latinx "Supernatural Ministry School" at King Jesus Ministry church, White-Cain told congregants the secret to her success was giving money to God, reports Mother Jones.
And the preacher was not speaking of giving what one can
, but instead recommending forking over hefty amounts, true sacrifices as greater gestures of commitment to God, or a "First Fruits
" offering, as she calls it.
God rewards those, White-Cain said, who hand over something like a week's pay, or maybe a month's wages, to show they are truly faithful. That's the reason for her $8 million dollar gift to God, her entire salary in 2009, she told the 7,000-person auditorium.
click to enlarge
Photo via Paula White-Cain/Facebook
Using your money for other things, like, say, paying the electricity bill, she admonished, is tantamount to blasphemy – essentially treating the power company like God.
"Instead of writing [that check] to the house of God as I’m instructed to, then what I’m saying spiritually is, 'FPL, I have now established a spiritual law that put you first. So, FPL, save my family, FPL, deliver my drug-addicted son. FPL, kill this cancer that doctors say is in my body.'"
In short, poor people: the path to riches is to let the lights go out, while you send what little you have to the rich preacher.