Disney-area McDonald's reopens with all sustainable energy sources like solar power

A McDonald's location getting a remodel usually doesn't generate much in the way of headlines, but the location on W. Buena Vista Drive near Disney World is getting a lot of attention because it runs fully on clean, renewable energy.The fast-food giant unveiled this green-energy-powered building on July 1, with the drive-thru open now and the dining room to open at a later date.The building, inside and out, is all sleek design aesthetics and environmentally-friendly innovation, studded with over 1,000 solar panels, an outdoor dining space with solar panel awnings, passive ventilation , and a living garden wall that naturally cools the space . Customers are invited to pitch in by going a few rounds on stationary bikes on property that will help generate power for the building. Well-played with that last gambit, McDonalds.McDonald's is using this restaurant as a learning hub , with plans to analyze data and numbers from this location as part of an overall effort to decrease its energy usage and carbon footprint company-wide in the years to come. ( Meat-eating aside, of course.)