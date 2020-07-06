CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 6, 2020

Bloggytown

Visit virtually: Popular Florida parks and attractions adjust to COVID-19

Posted By on Mon, Jul 6, 2020 at 10:08 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLORIDA NEWS CONNECTION
  • Photo via Florida News Connection

While the coronavirus pandemic has altered many travel plans, a number of attractions are offering an interactive virtual experience in the era of social distancing.

Some popular theme parks are providing virtual rides. You can even gaze at sea creatures at aquariums online or become an at-home park visitor at national and state parks across the country.

Ellen Leroy-Reed, executive director of the Friends of Guana Tolomato Mantanzas Research Reserve, said they used to get about 300,000 visitors each year to their site near Jacksonville. And she said she's thankful that before the pandemic, they were able to launch a virtual program for students unable to travel.

"When we found out that we were shutting down, we realized this is a wonderful opportunity for us to take the VR program that we typically bring to students with the headsets and put it onto our website and share it through email or setup webinars with students," Leroy-Reed said.

Visitors now can experience the world of estuaries from the comfort of their homes through virtual reality with science lessons that meet state educational standards.

Florida VR experiences

Leroy-Reed said the VR experience is more immersive with pop-ups visitors might otherwise miss when trekking along on the vast more than 76,000-acre reserve.

"You can learn what to look for when you can come out and tour these spaces and learn about research projects that are happening that you would otherwise not have noticed," she said. "Or you can learn about a specific plant or animal that is vital to that particular ecosystem."

Some parts of the reserve sites, which stretch from Ponte Vedera to Palm Coast, still are open for hiking, canoeing and wildlife observation. These federally protected sites are possible because of the Coastal Zone Management Act which Congress passed in 1972 to help states conserve waters and coastal habitats.

The educational programs at GTM are now available online for students up to fifth grade but content will soon expand for students through 12th grade.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida sheriff who said he would deputize 'every lawful gun owner' against protesters now says he legally can’t do that Read More

  2. Blaux Portable AC reviews discuss everything in detail Read More

  3. Hey snowflakes, just stay home if you're too scared to wear a mask Read More

  4. On same day as new record for COVID-19 cases, Sen. Rick Scott tells Fox News that Florida doesn’t need a statewide mask order Read More

  5. Florida added 59,000 new coronavirus cases in the past week alone Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 1, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation