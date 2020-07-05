Hey snowflakes, just stay home if you're too scared to wear a mask

click image Photo via Medina, OH, Councilwoman Jessica Hazeltine/Twitter

"From Cleveland to Nashville on Allegiant Airlines on Friday. Yes, this man used a surgical mask to cover his eyes. Yes, he wore the mask like this from departure to arrival."

Just in case you've been living underneath a rock (which actually sounds nice right about now), then you know that Orange and Seminole counties have ordered residents to wear masks indoors in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The move came as the efficacy of masks in preventing transmission of the virus has been increasingly proven, with one recent study commissioned by the World Health Organization finding that face coverings may reduce transmission by as much as 85 percent.

Despite this, a rather vocal anti-mask swath of the local population absolutely lost their shit upon the announcement, with many saying in news story comment sections that they refuse to mask up.

The outrage is to be expected. The use of masks has become a political flashpoint in recent months, with some — including the president — arguing that COVID-19 is nothing more a political hoax meant to damage Trump's chances of reelection and that the masks are a sign of compliance with this agenda. That would explain why the use of masks has been advocated in recent days by staunch liberals such as [checks notes] Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Fox News personalities Sean Hannity and Steve Doocy, former Vice President Dick Cheney and Sen. Marco Rubio. Even diehard MSNBC fan [checks notes] Vice President Mike Pence encouraged folks to wear them during a Thursday press conference in Tampa.

And the conspiracy doesn't stop with just them. According to a report by liberal think tank [checks notes] Goldman Sachs, mask use could save the U.S. economy $1 trillion if it were mandated nationwide. And as of this week, President Trump has even joined the chorus of those calling for mask use, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that President Trump is actively working with the Democrats and the media to stop the reelection of President Trump.

But here's the deal, snowflakes: Some of us actually care about the economy, and we're not about to slide into a second Great Depression over fear of wearing a mask. If it takes wearing a mask to ensure that there is still a country here for our children and grandchildren, that's what I'm going to do. If you're too scared to wear a mask, it's simple: Just stay home. I, for one, refuse to live in fear. You need to follow the rules — it's just that simple! If you find yourself locked out of society due to your fear of a cloth facial covering, that's your own problem. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

It's called the "Home of the Brave" for a reason, you cucks. USA! USA!

